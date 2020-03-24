Research Analysts Offer Predictions for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $7.91 on Monday. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

About China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

