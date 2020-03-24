Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REPL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

