Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,300. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Renishaw traded as low as GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and last traded at GBX 2,289.90 ($30.12), with a volume of 2801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,428 ($31.94).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RSW. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (down from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 3,409.44 ($44.85).

In other news, insider William Lee bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,499.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,716.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

