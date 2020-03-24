Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.