Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,137,000 after buying an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.