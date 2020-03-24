Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

