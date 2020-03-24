Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.