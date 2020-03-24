Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Quaker Chemical Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

