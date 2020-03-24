Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for QAD Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QAD in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QADA. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,656,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

