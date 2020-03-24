Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $301.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.82. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

