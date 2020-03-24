Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National Vision Holdings Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

