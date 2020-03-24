Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lowered by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $81,640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

