Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

