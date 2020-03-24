Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Interfor Corp Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

