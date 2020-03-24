Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

CHCT stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

