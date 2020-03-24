Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

