Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Issued By B. Riley

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,037.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

