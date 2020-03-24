Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tailored Brands Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tailored Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $1.30 on Monday. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

