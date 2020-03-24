Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $457.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.71. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $756.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

