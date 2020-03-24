Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chorus Aviation Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

