Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.57 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,818,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

