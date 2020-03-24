Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Decreased by Analyst

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of IMAX opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Imax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 86,464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Imax by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Imax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth $21,624,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Imax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

