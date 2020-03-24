Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Shares of FB stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

