Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for E*TRADE Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

