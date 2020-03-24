Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from to in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 203,022 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.