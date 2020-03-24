Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Performant Financial Corp Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 987,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $859,215.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,000,767 shares of company stock worth $872,766. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.