Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.