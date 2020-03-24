Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Raymond James

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $620.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

