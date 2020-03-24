Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cowen Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

COWN stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 655,105 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,987.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

