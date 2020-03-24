Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) versus Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF) Financial Contrast

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 1.81 $8.46 million N/A N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.48 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Risk & Volatility

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 5.61% 14.63% 7.95% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

