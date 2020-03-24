Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

