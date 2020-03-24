Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.94. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.