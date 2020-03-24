ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.79% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

EFZ stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

