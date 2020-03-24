Progyny Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Progyny stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 149.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $50,592,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.