Progyny Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGNY. Citigroup cut their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Progyny stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 149.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $50,592,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

