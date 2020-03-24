Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.