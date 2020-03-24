PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Down 9.9%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $80.64, 3,846,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,771,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:PNC)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.