PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Down 9.9%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $80.64, 3,846,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,771,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

