Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hormel Foods Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

