Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

