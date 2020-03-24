Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 2,754,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,086,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 51,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

