Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 2,754,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,086,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.
