Phoenix Tree (DNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DNK stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.