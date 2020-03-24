Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

