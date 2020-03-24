Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a current ratio of 68.20. The company has a market cap of $753.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,430,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,471,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.