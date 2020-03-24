Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of PAHGF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

