Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PDMDF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Petra Diamonds
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.