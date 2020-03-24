Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PDMDF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.