Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.10.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

