Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sidney Taurel Buys 100,000 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 497.40 ($6.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 553.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 651.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Pearson to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 629.18 ($8.28).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

