PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.87, 832,217 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 616,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the third quarter worth $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PaySign by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PaySign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,786 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PaySign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

