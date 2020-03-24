PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.87, 832,217 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 616,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
PAYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.
About PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
