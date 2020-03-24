Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $575.58 million, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

