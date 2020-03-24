Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of PK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.71%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.