Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at TD Securities

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at C$345,209.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

